Aubergine Abstract
Just a little bit of play.
10th December 2012
10th Dec 12
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photoshop Madness
26th November 2012 2:00am
abstract
Heather
Great textures and colours! I find that I want to explore those dark "holes." :-)
January 11th, 2025
Shutterbug
I never would have recognized the eggplant. Interesting abstract.
January 11th, 2025
