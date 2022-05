The Grackle Tree

The common grackles are glossy black birds with patches of iridescence which show up, especially on their heads and necks, when the light hits them at the right angle. They are attractive, but also can be slightly evil looking because of their sharp beaks, piercing yellow eyes, and dark colour. I think that dark connotation inspired me to give this one a grungy treatment in processing. (May be better on black.)