Ambitious Scarlet Runners, At Night

This was originally taken during the day, at the community garden, where this one scarlet runner vine had climbed head and shoulders above the others and above its support.

Just for some fun, I decided to place it against a spectacular night sky. Maybe the reason it is taller is that it continues to grow at night when the other vines are sleeping? I did it mostly for the composite challenge and used a sky photo purchased from Scott Kelby's Signature Skies series.