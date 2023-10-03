Previous
Fall Rose Hips by gardencat
140 / 365

Fall Rose Hips

Another composite image starting with today's other posted image of rose hips, and adding texture and a vintage script overlay.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Dawn ace
So very nicely done
October 3rd, 2023  
amyK ace
Beautiful edit
October 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Joanne , this is so delightful ! I liked your original rosehip photo but I love this beautiful and artistic edit! fav
October 3rd, 2023  
*lynn ace
so nice
October 3rd, 2023  
