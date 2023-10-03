Sign up
Previous
140 / 365
Fall Rose Hips
Another composite image starting with today's other posted image of rose hips, and adding texture and a vintage script overlay.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
4
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
rose-hips
,
composite-59
Dawn
ace
So very nicely done
October 3rd, 2023
amyK
ace
Beautiful edit
October 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Joanne , this is so delightful ! I liked your original rosehip photo but I love this beautiful and artistic edit! fav
October 3rd, 2023
*lynn
ace
so nice
October 3rd, 2023
