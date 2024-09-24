Previous
What would you do? by gardencat
What would you do?

Well, probably not ring the doorbell.
For the WWYD challenge. Probably could have been done better and faster if I tried to use Ai text to image, but that is one editing rabbit hole I haven't gone down yet.
Joanne Diochon

Beryl Lloyd ace
I do not know what you have done here, let alone know what I would do !! --- But I admire and like it very much -- fav
September 24th, 2024  
Lin ace
Wow - spectacular! I want to visit...or move in...A big fav for me!
September 24th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
I would watch the Milky Way and not disturb the house
September 24th, 2024  
