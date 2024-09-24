Sign up
159 / 365
What would you do?
Well, probably not ring the doorbell.
For the WWYD challenge. Probably could have been done better and faster if I tried to use Ai text to image, but that is one editing rabbit hole I haven't gone down yet.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
beach
spooky
etsooi
wwyd-232
Beryl Lloyd
I do not know what you have done here, let alone know what I would do !! --- But I admire and like it very much -- fav
September 24th, 2024
Lin
Wow - spectacular! I want to visit...or move in...A big fav for me!
September 24th, 2024
Linda Godwin
I would watch the Milky Way and not disturb the house
September 24th, 2024
