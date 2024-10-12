Girls

I started this, trying to make an image in the style of Dolores Marat for the artist challenge.

I think I have captured a bit of the dream-like feeling I was going for but ,part way through editing, I began to realize that this was not a Marat like subject since, in any of her work that I have been able to find, she doesn't seem to focus on interactions between people but rather on solitary figures. The girl on the right, by herself, would be a more Marat type subject, it seems to me . However, having gone this far I'm still going to tag it for the challenge. BOB.