November in the Woods by gardencat
168 / 365

November in the Woods

For the abstract challenge. Trying to represent the fall colours that are still there but the greys and browns that are creeping in, more and more, as we move towards December.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Joanne Diochon

Rick Schies ace
It's a nice mix and it all comes together nicely
November 18th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Great capture of this fall scene.
November 18th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Fabulous!
November 18th, 2024  
