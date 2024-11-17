Sign up
Previous
168 / 365
November in the Woods
For the abstract challenge. Trying to represent the fall colours that are still there but the greys and browns that are creeping in, more and more, as we move towards December.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
woods
,
fall
,
abstract-84
Rick Schies
ace
It's a nice mix and it all comes together nicely
November 18th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Great capture of this fall scene.
November 18th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Fabulous!
November 18th, 2024
