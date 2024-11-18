Previous
Pond Crocuses by gardencat
169 / 365

Pond Crocuses

An accidental creation that surprised me and that I ended up liking. A combination of an antique illustration and a photo. Better on black.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
LManning (Laura)
Wow! This looks like an illustration from a fairy tale.
November 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
love it
November 19th, 2024  
