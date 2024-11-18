Sign up
Previous
169 / 365
Pond Crocuses
An accidental creation that surprised me and that I ended up liking. A combination of an antique illustration and a photo. Better on black.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
pond
,
illustration
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow! This looks like an illustration from a fairy tale.
November 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
November 19th, 2024
