171 / 365
Fall Breezes
A bit of a self indulgent play here, combining 6 different photographs. One of those things where you just can't seem to stop. I'm going to call it 'abstract' and tag it for that. BOB if you have the time.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
abstract
fall
breeze
abstract-84
John Falconer
ace
Well done . Love it!
November 26th, 2024
