173 / 365
Interior #1
Last minute entry for the abstract challenge. All done inside with no outside elements.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
warm
,
abstract
,
abstract-84
Beverley
ace
Very clever… super results
December 9th, 2024
