Previous
Hand Selfie by gardencat
176 / 365

Hand Selfie

This is a ‘selfie’ of my hand. It is dedicated to the president of the United States. He should hang it on his wall upside down. I think I’ll get one printed for the VP too.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
LOL!!!
February 28th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
That's funny, but the situation isn't. Who would have ever thought USA would become a Russian territory??
February 28th, 2025  
Heather ace
Oh dear! As one of my friends says, "Where is the mute button? We have to mute him!"
February 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact