176 / 365
Hand Selfie
This is a ‘selfie’ of my hand. It is dedicated to the president of the United States. He should hang it on his wall upside down. I think I’ll get one printed for the VP too.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
Photoshop Madness
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
28th February 2025 12:22pm
Tags
disgusting
disgraceful
you-make-me-want-to-puke
Kate
ace
LOL!!!
February 28th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
That's funny, but the situation isn't. Who would have ever thought USA would become a Russian territory??
February 28th, 2025
Heather
ace
Oh dear! As one of my friends says, "Where is the mute button? We have to mute him!"
February 28th, 2025
