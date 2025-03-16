Previous
Cancelled - Day 16 by gardencat
Cancelled - Day 16

Don't believe me? Think that's impossible?
Goggle "House Republicans Move to Block vote on Trump's tariffs" or "Republicans Quietly Cede Power to Cancel Trump's Tariffs"
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Dave ace
And the Dems are too chickensh** to try and stop them. I am so ticked off at Schumer right now.
March 16th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
@darchibald Yeah, I notice Schumer didn't mention that little clause when he attempted to rationalized his vote.
March 16th, 2025  
