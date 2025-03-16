Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
Cancelled - Day 16
Don't believe me? Think that's impossible?
Goggle "House Republicans Move to Block vote on Trump's tariffs" or "Republicans Quietly Cede Power to Cancel Trump's Tariffs"
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
2
1
Dave
ace
And the Dems are too chickensh** to try and stop them. I am so ticked off at Schumer right now.
March 16th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
@darchibald
Yeah, I notice Schumer didn't mention that little clause when he attempted to rationalized his vote.
March 16th, 2025
