Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
196 / 365
Cancelled - Day 20
If you’re wondering what this is all about:
https://www.axios.com/2025/03/20/trump-anti-dei-purge-erasing-military
https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/03/07/enola-gay-aircraft-and-other-historic-items-inaccurately-targeted-under-pentagons-anti-dei-purge/
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4518
photos
117
followers
52
following
53% complete
View this month »
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Latest from all albums
192
193
3460
3461
194
195
3462
196
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Photoshop Madness
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2025
Lesley
ace
These are perfect (apologies, I’ve been a bit offline for a while and still catching up). It’s all so worrying, isn’t it? Fav
March 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close