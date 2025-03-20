Previous
Cancelled - Day 20 by gardencat
Cancelled - Day 20

https://www.axios.com/2025/03/20/trump-anti-dei-purge-erasing-military

https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/03/07/enola-gay-aircraft-and-other-historic-items-inaccurately-targeted-under-pentagons-anti-dei-purge/
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

Lesley ace
These are perfect (apologies, I’ve been a bit offline for a while and still catching up). It’s all so worrying, isn’t it? Fav
March 20th, 2025  
