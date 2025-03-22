Previous
Cancelled -Day 22 by gardencat
Cancelled -Day 22

Extorted by Trump, with an executive order to cripple their ability to do their work, this firm of cowards agreed to supply the orange turd with $40million dollars worth of legal work to help him achieve his agenda. Want more background?

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c2d4kex0w2ro
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
