Previous
Cancelled - Day 23 by gardencat
199 / 365

Cancelled - Day 23

Don't need a link for this, it's all in his own words, strangely echoing the tone of the words of Hermann Goring, the man who founded the German Gestapo. In fact Kennedy's words sound even more callous with his "call somebody who cares" line.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
54% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact