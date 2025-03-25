Cancelled - Day 25

And so he sets it up so that some 80 year old woman, who needs her social security check to pay her rent would now, not only be without her rent for that month , if the check didn’t come, but would now be afraid to call and ask about it, in case she would then be labelled as a fraudster. What kind of scurrilous ,mentally diseased ,person would say something like that? To quote Martin O’Malley, former Maryland governor and SSA commissioner ,

“"The cavalier disregard, utter ignorance

of how so many Americans live on a

day-to-day basis, is stunning, is appalling,

and is a cruel-heartedness at the centre

of our government that we've never

seen before".

I concur.

P.S. you brainless piece of scum: not every 94 year old has a son worth billons who can bail her out when her rent is due and her bank account is empty .



This sad excuse for a man already had his day, on day10 of the rainbow calendar, and I hadn't intended to double up on him but, I was so disgusted when I heard what he said in defence of the actions of DOGE, that I couldn't let it pass without comment.