Cancelled - Day 26

At this point, I just can't. The stupidity incompetence, and total lack of seriousness, coupled with the smug self-satisfaction and willingness to blacken any else's name, to cover their own asses, is just too much for me. I picked Walz as the subject, because he hasn't starred on here yet and because he seems to be the one who actually added the journalist to the chat group, but I could have used so many other people involved in this debacle. If you want to know more turn on any TV news channel or google "signal chat group" or "US security breach". If you want a real laugh, try watching a little of FOXs attempts to down play the seriousness of this and their attempts to blacken the name of the journalist who was added to the group, through no fault of his own, by Walz. It will be a sort of gallows laughter but we have to get any laughs we can these days.

