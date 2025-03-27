Cancelled - Day 27

Sorry this is another repeat subject but I just couldn't let this bozo's part in the recent security fiasco go with out comment.

There was NO reason for him to post that detailed info in a group chat even if there hadn't been a journalist there but you know Hegseth just had to sow that he was in the know by posting there.And then when he got caught his first reaction was to loudly and aggressively attack the reputation, motives and morals of the journalist ,who had been invited to the thread. Not only dumber than a basket of shit but a truly repulsive person on every level.