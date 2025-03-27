Previous
Cancelled - Day 27 by gardencat
203 / 365

Cancelled - Day 27

Sorry this is another repeat subject but I just couldn't let this bozo's part in the recent security fiasco go with out comment.
There was NO reason for him to post that detailed info in a group chat even if there hadn't been a journalist there but you know Hegseth just had to sow that he was in the know by posting there.And then when he got caught his first reaction was to loudly and aggressively attack the reputation, motives and morals of the journalist ,who had been invited to the thread. Not only dumber than a basket of shit but a truly repulsive person on every level.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark Prince ace
Was he not asked if he had been trying to drink up all the surplus Southern Comfort ?
March 27th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
@markp I think some one did question if his abysmal decisions, in regard to this, may have been alcohol fuelled. What I want to know is why, since he sports some pretty obvious tattoos ( when he has his shirt off), why he hasn't already been shipped off to El Salvador. He could try playing 'big man' there.
March 27th, 2025  
Mark Prince ace
@gardencat Haha, now that’s a brilliant suggestion !!
March 27th, 2025  
Lin ace
Yeah, we're freaking doomed...sigh...
March 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact