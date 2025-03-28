Sign up
204 / 365
Cancelled - Day 28
One of the crew of lying republicans who put ambition above principles and truth. I'm happy she lost her plum posting as "Ambassador to the UN" and I hope in the next election she will lose her seat.
28th March 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
rainbow2025
