Cancelled - Day 30

Last year this group, stacked with right leaning judges, voted to give Trump immunity for just about any heinous act he might commit, while in office. By doing that they basically granted him permission to run amok destroying all the institutions and individuals, against whom he has a personal grudge. More and more it is looking as if the judicial branch is the only hope for saving the country from complete ruin, by this orange buffoon. And sadly, at the top of that judicial branch sits this very unbalanced and suspect group of judges. I guess all we can do is to hope that at least two, of the right leaning judges, will comprehend what their past voting has unleashed on the country and will finally decide to vote for decency and the good of the country as a whole and not along partisan lines. Hope may spring eternal, but I am not feeling very good about this. ( And another damn you to Mitch McConnell here) .