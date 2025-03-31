Cancelled - Day 31

When people are being grabbed off the street and 'disappeared', when history is being rewritten, or erased, to push the ideology of the ruling party, when lawyers are being intimidated into not representing anyone who opposes the people in power, it is not just in the future, the evil kingdom is now. And the cruelty is the point. It is cruelty used to terrify the population into unquestioning compliance. Frankly, right now, a vacation in the US is about as appealing to me as a vacation in North Korea.

*Adam Serwer



I'd say 'better on black' but frankly, the horror isn't better anywhere.