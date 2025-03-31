Previous
Cancelled - Day 31 by gardencat
207 / 365

Cancelled - Day 31

When people are being grabbed off the street and 'disappeared', when history is being rewritten, or erased, to push the ideology of the ruling party, when lawyers are being intimidated into not representing anyone who opposes the people in power, it is not just in the future, the evil kingdom is now. And the cruelty is the point. It is cruelty used to terrify the population into unquestioning compliance. Frankly, right now, a vacation in the US is about as appealing to me as a vacation in North Korea.
*Adam Serwer

I'd say 'better on black' but frankly, the horror isn't better anywhere.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Awesome month of rainbow ! Unique and well presented ! fav
March 31st, 2025  
JackieR ace
You month has had me nipping to Wiki daily!! I've enjoyed your rants in a black-humour sort of way.
March 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact