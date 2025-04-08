Previous
Sunset Window by gardencat
208 / 365

Sunset Window

I don't have a clear view of the western sky, where the sun sets, from my house, but I can see this little sliver between the trees and a neighbour's house. Better on black.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Photo Details

Anne ace
Stunning colours Joanne, great catch between the houses
April 8th, 2025  
