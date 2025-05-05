Previous
Halved Pear - Version 2 by gardencat
Halved Pear - Version 2

An edited version of today's pear picture, just for fun.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Joanne Diochon

Dorothy ace
I prefer the original version, it’s juicier.
May 6th, 2025  
