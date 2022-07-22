Sign up
13 / 365
High Temperature High Jinks
The squirrels often drink from the bird bath but this guy was actually walking right through the bath. The hot weather is getting to all of us, I guess.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
3198
photos
77
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
22nd July 2022 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
hot
,
birdbath
