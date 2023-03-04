Previous
Next
Purple Acquilegia by gardencat
21 / 365

Purple Acquilegia

Here, for the first purple Saturday in March, I've got a purple aquilegia on a purple background.
Another picture from older files, newly processed for this rainbow month.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise