21 / 365
Purple Acquilegia
Here, for the first purple Saturday in March, I've got a purple aquilegia on a purple background.
Another picture from older files, newly processed for this rainbow month.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3490
photos
96
followers
51
following
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
2nd June 2018 9:36am
Tags
purple
,
acquilegia
,
rainbow2023
