27 / 365
Something Blue
Couldn't resist using this perfume called "Something Blue" for my perfume week Blue Friday image.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Tags
blue
perfume
rainbow2023
