43 / 365
Strawberry Jam Cake
This isn't how I pictured this but, I'm running out of day, and this is what I have so, here it is. It is pink and that is the main thing for this Pink Sunday, I guess. On the positive side, there will be cake for dessert so not all bad.
26th March 2023
26th March 2023
5
5
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
3535
photos
102
followers
53
following
11% complete
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
40
2742
41
2743
42
2744
2745
43
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
26th March 2023 2:35pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
cake
,
pink
,
rainbow2023
Dawn
ace
So nicely done fav
March 26th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Ooh yum.
March 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful, sophisticated composition and if this wasn't enough the cake looks so yummy and the plate pretty!
March 26th, 2023
Gosia
ace
Cool
March 26th, 2023
Frances Tackaberry
Great shot!
March 27th, 2023
