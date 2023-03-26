Previous
Strawberry Jam Cake by gardencat
43 / 365

Strawberry Jam Cake

This isn't how I pictured this but, I'm running out of day, and this is what I have so, here it is. It is pink and that is the main thing for this Pink Sunday, I guess. On the positive side, there will be cake for dessert so not all bad.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
So nicely done fav
March 26th, 2023  
Ooh yum.
March 26th, 2023  
A beautiful, sophisticated composition and if this wasn't enough the cake looks so yummy and the plate pretty!
March 26th, 2023  
Cool
March 26th, 2023  
Frances Tackaberry
Great shot!
March 27th, 2023  
