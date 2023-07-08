Previous
Perching Dragonfly by gardencat
Perching Dragonfly

Found this guy at the edge of a field by the pond. I think he might be a Common Sanddragon ( Progomphus Obscurus) but very unsure, the pictures I have seen are inconclusive.
Joanne Diochon

