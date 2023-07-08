Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
61 / 365
Perching Dragonfly
Found this guy at the edge of a field by the pond. I think he might be a Common Sanddragon ( Progomphus Obscurus) but very unsure, the pictures I have seen are inconclusive.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3708
photos
102
followers
53
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Latest from all albums
2845
2846
657
2847
131
2848
61
2849
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
7th July 2023 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonfly
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close