Previous
64 / 365
Watching and Waiting
There was a paddle boarding class going on, down at the lake this morning. These mothers were watching and waiting, and occasionally photographing, while their kids were learning to paddle.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
28th July 2023 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
waiting
,
paddleboard
,
people-23
