Previous
74 / 365
Under the Bridge
For the 'Curse of Modern Day' challenge. It must have taken quite bit of effort to get this cart over the bridge railing or down the rocky slope to the bottom. Seems like it might have been as easy to return it.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th September 2024 9:58am
Tags
cart
,
abandoned
,
abandoned-shopping-cart
,
curse-5
