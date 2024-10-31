Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
Halloween Display
I stopped to take a picture of a neighbour's giant black cat Halloween display. But then I was even more impressed by the Topiary art behind the display.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
5
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
31st October 2024 11:27am
cat
,
halloween
,
topiary
