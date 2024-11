Fallen Giant

Took this a few weeks ago but only got around to processing it now. This particular trail has a lot of fallen trees and dead stumps. Not sure if it had some natural disaster or blight that took a lot of trees out, or if the service that manages this trail has just been slower to remove the dead wood. I've got to say, I don't mind as it takes the walk more interesting, as long, I guess, as a tree doesn't fall on my head as I'm walking by.