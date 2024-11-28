Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Growing Like Crazy
This isn't an artistic photo by any means but I'm posting it for follow-up fun. About three weeks ago I posted the same Amaryllis bulb that I was growing over water.
https://365project.org/gardencat/seen-in-passing/2024-11-05
Since then it has been growing and today, this is how it looked. I expect the flowers to open in another few days.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Tags
amaryllis
,
growth
,
follow-uo
