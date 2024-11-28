Previous
Growing Like Crazy by gardencat
79 / 365

Growing Like Crazy

This isn't an artistic photo by any means but I'm posting it for follow-up fun. About three weeks ago I posted the same Amaryllis bulb that I was growing over water.
https://365project.org/gardencat/seen-in-passing/2024-11-05

Since then it has been growing and today, this is how it looked. I expect the flowers to open in another few days.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact