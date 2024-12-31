Previous
Ice on the Pond - Goodbye 2024 by gardencat
81 / 365

Ice on the Pond - Goodbye 2024

A final outdoor shot from 2024. It's an old, familiar, location but it was great to be out anywhere after about 10 days staying inside.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact