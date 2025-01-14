We Are Growing Up

We moved into our house about thirty years ago. When we did, it was part of a new development, turning what had been farm land into a residential area. There were no trees or really any flora other than builder installed turf.

Most of the new home owners enthusiastically planted gardens and trees, and now, all these years later we have some pretty big trees and, finally, we seem to be attracting a few of those big crows that, up till now, I've only seen in the older areas of our suburb, the areas that already had huge trees when we moved in here. I don't think any of these crows have moved in yet, but they seem to be checking us out, maybe considering a move to a new development of their own?