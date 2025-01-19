Previous
In the Bleak Midwinter by gardencat
In the Bleak Midwinter

In the bleak midwinter
Frosty wind made moan
Earth stood hard as iron
Water like a stone

At least that is how it felt when I went out with my camera this morning.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Beverley ace
Love those words… it’s sooo pretty, yes chilly for sure however very beautiful.
January 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cold, so pretty, love the monotones , and yes beautiful words ! fav
January 19th, 2025  
