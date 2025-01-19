Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
84 / 365
In the Bleak Midwinter
In the bleak midwinter
Frosty wind made moan
Earth stood hard as iron
Water like a stone
At least that is how it felt when I went out with my camera this morning.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4421
photos
111
followers
50
following
23% complete
View this month »
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Latest from all albums
3399
13
746
3400
3401
3402
84
3403
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Seen in Passing
Taken
19th January 2025 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
landscape
Beverley
ace
Love those words… it’s sooo pretty, yes chilly for sure however very beautiful.
January 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cold, so pretty, love the monotones , and yes beautiful words ! fav
January 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close