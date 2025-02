Mood of the Times

Unlike many Americans I have seen, most Canadians don't go around doing much flag waving or trumpeting about their patriotism. Mostly we go about living our lives and maybe taking the freedoms we enjoy for granted. I seldom see a private residence that flies the Canadian flag as a regular thing but, if anyone out there thinks that there are not a lot of Canadians who love their country, and are willing to stand up for it's sovereignty and freedom I think they are about to be surprised.