Previous
86 / 365
Naughty Squirrel
His expression seems to be telling me that he knows those nuts were not meant for him. :)
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th March 2025 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
nuts
,
naughty
Mona
ace
Adorable
March 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Maybe naughty but sweet ! fav
March 9th, 2025
