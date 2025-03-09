Previous
Naughty Squirrel by gardencat
86 / 365

Naughty Squirrel

His expression seems to be telling me that he knows those nuts were not meant for him. :)
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mona ace
Adorable
March 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Maybe naughty but sweet ! fav
March 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact