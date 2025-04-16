Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
87 / 365
Change of Season
Well, it's April and here in Ontario we are right in the middle of the change of seasons, as the winter season ends and gives way to construction season.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4567
photos
118
followers
53
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Latest from all albums
3486
3487
209
3488
768
3489
3490
87
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
4th April 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
construction
,
ontario
Beverley
ace
Super view…
April 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close