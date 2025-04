The Nest, Found

I've found the nest and I feel a bit of a fool and a little disappointed since it is on the ledge, right outside my upstairs bathroom window. But the window has heavily frosted glass, so all you can see from the inside is a sort of shadow on the glass. The bottom picture is of the robin sitting on my neighbour's window sill and looking up at the nest. I had hoped to be able to watch the babies hatch and grow but given how high the nest is and the frosted glass I doubt I'll get to see too much.