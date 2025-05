The final catch in my spring quest for the different little sparrows who migrate through my area in spring. The white throated sparrow looks similar to the white crowned sparrow but has two small yellow splotches above his eyes and a white bib on his throat.The other sparrows in the group are:Chipping sparrow: https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2025-05-02 White crowned sparrow : https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2025-04-30