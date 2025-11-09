Previous
Golden Leaf Cluster by gardencat
Golden Leaf Cluster

A cluster of leaves catching the light, against a shadowed background. My effort for the 'bokeh' prompt in One Week Only.
(Am I the only one who keeps having my spell check change owo in the tag, to two? )
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Lovely colours and focus
November 9th, 2025  
