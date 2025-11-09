Sign up
Previous
92 / 365
Golden Leaf Cluster
A cluster of leaves catching the light, against a shadowed background. My effort for the 'bokeh' prompt in One Week Only.
(Am I the only one who keeps having my spell check change owo in the tag, to two? )
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4771
photos
115
followers
52
following
Tags
golden
,
leaves
,
shadows
,
owo-8
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely colours and focus
November 9th, 2025
