Previous
93 / 365
Curse of the Modern Age
For the 'Curse of the Modern Age' challenge #20.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
3
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
curse-20
Phil Sandford
ace
We live in interesting times
January 10th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
@phil_sandford
That's an old Chinese curse isn't it? May you live in interesting times.
January 10th, 2026
KV
ace
Blowhard. Nicest thing I can say about the main subject of the image. Interesting and creative edit.
January 10th, 2026
