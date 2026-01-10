Previous
Curse of the Modern Age by gardencat
Curse of the Modern Age

For the 'Curse of the Modern Age' challenge #20.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Phil Sandford
We live in interesting times
January 10th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon
@phil_sandford That's an old Chinese curse isn't it? May you live in interesting times.
January 10th, 2026  
KV
Blowhard. Nicest thing I can say about the main subject of the image. Interesting and creative edit.
January 10th, 2026  
