Previous
Next
Photo 427
I'm Ready for My Close-Up
This seemed to be the glamour shot of the session so I gave it the soft-glow treatment.
"All right, Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up."
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
2269
photos
52
followers
46
following
116% complete
View this month »
Tags
heron
,
posing
