Previous
Next
I'm Ready for My Close-Up by gardencat
Photo 427

I'm Ready for My Close-Up

This seemed to be the glamour shot of the session so I gave it the soft-glow treatment.
"All right, Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up."
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise