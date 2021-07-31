Sign up
Photo 480
Blue Jay with a Mouthful
A picture from a week or so ago. Those jays really love their peanuts.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
18th July 2021 7:08am
Tags
backyard
,
peanut
,
bluejay
