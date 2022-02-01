Sign up
Photo 530
Guess Who Came to Dinner
I have caught glimpses of this guy a few times, in the last couple of months, but he usually comes out only at dusk and is off like a shot if I even make a move towards the door. Today I moved very slowly and shot him through the glass of the door.
1st February 2022
1st Feb 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st February 2022 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
dusk
,
possum
,
ndao1
