An Explanatory Note

For anyone who saw my early picture today (the one for the shapes prompt, on the FOR2022 challenge). The little disks, with the shapes cut out of them, are aperture disks for an early version, Lensbaby lens. It's a very hands on lens which not only calls for manual focus, but also requires you to set the aperture by selecting one of a set of disks, with different sized openings and dropping it into the centre of the optic. Then, someone got the idea of making disks that had different shaped openings instead of just round ones. This can result in creating bokeh of these shapes. It's a little gimmicky and difficult to control but can be fun for an occasional lark.