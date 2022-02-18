Sign up
Photo 535
Munching Squirrel
Another squirrel shot. We had another blast of snow overnight and so the squirrels were back this morning, digging through the fresh powdery stuff, looking for goodies that were buried.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
18th February 2022 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
ndao1
