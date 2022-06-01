Previous
Next
Deep Pink Aquilegia by gardencat
Photo 550

Deep Pink Aquilegia

Took this early this morning for the first day of my 30 day wild project. One of the many shades or aquilegia that has seeded itself in my side garden.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise