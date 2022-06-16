Previous
Can you point me in the right direction? by gardencat
Can you point me in the right direction?

One of my friendly bluejays taking a rest on the armillary sphere.
Joanne Diochon

KoalaGardens🐨
what a great image it makes!
June 17th, 2022  
